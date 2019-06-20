Bridge work reduces Route AA in Scott, New Madrid counties

Route AA in Scott and New Madrid Counties will be reduced with a 9-foot width restriction as contractor crews make repairs to the bridge over U.S. 60 in Sikeston. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release says the work will take place June 27 through July 20 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.