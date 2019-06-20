Rape Trail Set for October

A Paducah man’s trial on charges related to the rape of a child has been set for October. 23-year-old Tirrell Vasser appeared in McCracken County Circuit Court on Monday. He was arrested in June 2018 after a woman told police that she found a video of a man sexually assaulting her 6-year-old daughter. He is charged with first degree rape, use of a minor in sexual performance with physical injury, possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, resisting arrest, and first degree fleeing. His trial is set for October 7th and is expected to last 3 days.