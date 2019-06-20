Road weary: Highways still underwater; officials expect re-openings soon

Although the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has dropped more than 2 feet over the past week, seepage on the Illinois side of the river continues to cause significant flooding in Alexander County. MoDOT says the Mississippi River Bridge at Chester, IL could reopen as early as this weekend. Periods of heavy rain Wednesday added to flooding in and around East Cape Girardeau and McClure. Floodwaters have forced closure of Illinois Route 3 between Route 146 and Gale and have reduced the highway to one partly water-covered lane south of McClure. Receding floodwaters should allow the reopening of routes 177 and 74 by early next week.