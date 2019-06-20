Thursday, June 20th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An England man who told a Barclays bank staff “this is a stick up, give me the cash” while pointing a banana at them has been given a 14-month prison sentence. 50-year-old Laurence Vonderdell convinced the staff that the banana was a gun so they handed over £1,100 in £20 bank notes.

He raided the bank in Bournemouth, Dorset, leaving staff terrified. He then approached two police officers telling them that he had just carried out a bank robbery but they did not believe him and he was sent on his way. Vonderdell then walked another two miles to a police station where he was arrested for robbery.

A court heard that he carried out the robbery because he wanted to be arrested so he would have a roof over his head after being evicted. He went to a branch of Nationwide with his banana but walked out because there were too many people in the bank, so he went to Barclays instead.

