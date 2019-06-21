Cape PD recovers guns

Cape Girardeau Police Department was conducting patrols early Thursday morning when they attempted a traffic stop on a potential suspect. The potential suspect drove off the road to avoid the officers and fled from the vehicle. Officers found two 40-caliber handguns, an AR-15 style rifle, and a 7.62 caliber mini-Draco. Officers are still looking for the driver. This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.