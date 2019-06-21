Driving safety, evacuation protocol discussed at McClure meeting

McClure officials addressed several flooding concerns Thursday during a town hall-style meeting at Sparks Ministries Church. The flooding of routes 3 and 146 in Alexander County, Illinois, have caused travel delays and anxiety. There are about 6 inches of water across Route 3 in the McClure area, and traffic is down to one lane from Route 146 from East Cape Girardeau to McClure. Mayor Cheryle Dillon said the only way an evacuation for the town would be put in effect is if one of the levees breaks, which she said is unlikely. In the case of an evacuation, word will come from either Dillon or the fire station.