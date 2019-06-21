Drury responds, defends decision to fire deputy

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said the conduct of Deputy Carl Rose this year led to his firing Monday. Rose accused Drury of terminating him because he is running against the sheriff in the 2020 election. Drury accused Rose of insubordination in a written dismissal letter. The letter says Rose created “a hostile work environment” by talking about changes he would make if elected sheriff. Rose said he was the department’s 2018 employee of the year. He was promoted to corporal earlier this year.