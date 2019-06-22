Trading Post – June 22

DR leaf & lawn vacuum – ph #: 887-1248

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents apiece

Rough-cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Rear-tine tiller – $125 – ph #:  837-9005

————-

Round baler – ph #:  573-578-7086

————-

Dog crate – $95 – ph #: 618-409-8676

————-

5×8 trailer w/arrow sign – $125

Breaking plow – $225

PA board – 20 channels – $50 – ph #:  576-0030

————-

John Deere 7500 no-till grain drill – w/grass seeder – $15,500 – ph #: 573-517-2785

————-

‘08 Nissan extended cab pickup – $11,750 – ph #: 573-579-4454

————-

Garbage disposal

Set of ice cream chairs – ph #: 573-204-3914

————-

Buying: 32 in. interior door – ph #: 334-1757

————-

9mm pistol – w/2 magazines – ph #: 987-7755

————-

Guitar practice amp – $10

FM stereo reciever – w/PA board – $20

Big button telephone for hearing impaired – $20 – ph #: 573-450-1862

————-

Two large dog houses – $20 each

Two 6×10 chain-link fencing cages – $100 each – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

“98 Ford F150 pickup – $3,950

Buying: small tractor – ph #: 282-2268

————-

Buying: trailer – 6×10 or 6×12 – ph #: 573-225-0311

————-

Septic tank cleaning – ph#: 573-318-8109

————-

‘92 Chevy Blazer – $2,750 – ph #: 573-382-1711

