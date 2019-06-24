Ameren restores service to more than 10,000 customers

Ameren Missouri restored service to more than 10,000 customers across Missouri following severe weather on Saturday. On Friday evening, there were approximately 14,000 customers without service, mainly in the Southeast area. There were about 200 field and support personnel working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. Flooding caused access issues in some locations, requiring workers to access them by boat. During severe weather, remember to stay away from downed power lines and to report them to Ameren at 1-800-552-7583.