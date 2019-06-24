MO Health director says Planned Parenthood license decision was not political

The state has turned down the St. Louis Planned Parenthood’s request to renew the clinic’s license. Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams says the decision is not political, but instead about the 26 deficiencies the clinic has failed to fix, mostly concerning adverse health issues.

An earlier court decision involving a preliminary injunction allows the clinic to continue doing abortions for now. Planned Parenthood says it is celebrating a major victory for its patients – the state backing down