Sports radio station offline due to flooded transmitter building

Flooding along the Mississippi River has claimed a Mississippi River Radio transmitter, knocking a Cape Girardeau radio station off the air. KGIR has been off the air since last Monday when floodwaters near East Cape Girardeau flooded the station’s transmitter building. The station’s 250-watt transmitter and tower are east of East Cape Girardeau in a flooded field north of Illinois Route 146. A station engineer removed water-damaged equipment from the transmitter building. The best-case scenario is the KGIR transmitter can be repaired, reinstalled and back online in a couple of weeks. If it cannot be repaired, a new transmitter may need to be ordered, which will keep the station off the air longer.