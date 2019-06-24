Storm leaves wide path of damage, outages in Jackson, Cape, Scott City

A fast-moving storm roared through the Jackson and Cape Girardeau area Friday afternoon, downing trees and power lines, and damaging roofs. Lightning struck Cornerstone Wesleyan Church in Scott City, setting the building ablaze. More than 5,500 customers in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City were without power early Friday evening. Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management director Mark Winkler said the roof was blown off the American Legion hall. The roof of Jackson’s armory was also damaged. A fireworks tent was wrapped around a billboard. A brick wall of an apartment building collapsed onto a parked car. Tree limbs were snapped and rooftops damaged all across the city.