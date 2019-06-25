Missouri abortion clinic license fight continues

A St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic is taking a battle over its abortion license to a state panel. Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Colleen McNicholas the St. Louis clinic will continue its fight through the Administrative Hearing Commission. A St. Louis judge on Monday had ruled that the clinic had not yet exhausted its options outside of court. A preliminary injunction was extended to allow the clinic to continue performing abortions through Friday. That gave Planned Parenthood time to take the issue up with the Administrative Hearing Commission. McNicholas says abortion access in Missouri will be gone if the commission doesn’t act by Friday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s spokesman Steele Shippy says the judge’s ruling affirms the state’s contention that the licensing dispute should be heard by the state commission.