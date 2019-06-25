Missouri Insurance Department participating in resource centers to assist residents with insurance needs after flooding

Consumer specialists from the Missouri Department of Insurance will be at Multi-Agency Resource Centers today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist residents impacted by recent flooding. The specialists will be at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence today and at the Brunswick R-2 High School in Brunswick tomorrow. They will be able to provide you with assistance understanding their insurance policies and the process of filing a claim as well as company contact information. If you have questions or concerns you can contact their hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov