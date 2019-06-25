Public health expert warns of increased water-related accidents during summer months

Many Missourians like to go to lakes during the summer. A Centers for Disease Control report says ten people die from drowning every day nationwide, about one in every five is a child under the age of 14. Public health expert Mindy Uhle says taking a CPR course is only about two or three hours of your time and can be a lifesaving tool for your lifetime.

She also encourages you to learn how to swim and keep a close eye on your children. Uhle says keep young children and children who are non-swimmers within arm’s reach at all times.