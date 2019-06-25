Storm cleanup in Jackson to ‘take weeks’

Jackson’s primary focus has shifted from power restoration to cleaning up debris from the storm this past weekend. The storm on Friday knocked out power, uprooted trees, and damaged several structures throughout the city and the surrounding area. Jackson utility crews worked around the clock over the weekend to restore power to customers. For a limited time, the Jackson Public Works Department will pick up storm debris within city limits as long as it is stacked within 10 feet of the street pavement or curb line in front of homes and businesses. You can also bring storm debris to the yard waste pits at the Jackson Recycling Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. You must show either your driver’s license or Jackson utility bill to verify the debris is from within the city limits.