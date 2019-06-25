Tuesday, June 25th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police have identified a man injured in a shooting incident last weekend at a Johnstown hookah lounge. According to a criminal complaint, 36-year-old Jesse Moffit is facing charges after accidentally shooting himself last Sunday around 3:00 a.m.

Police say it’s believed Moffit unintentionally fired a round into his buttocks with a gun he wasn’t allowed to have due to him being a convicted felon. Police added that a bystander took Moffit to the hospital in a personal car where he underwent surgery.

Court documents show Moffit is facing two felonies including possession of a prohibited firearm and two misdemeanors which include recklessly endangering another person.