Worst yet to come in Illinois flood fight

Sections of Illinois routes 3 and 146 remain closed today because of flooding along the Mississippi River and the worst is yet to come. McClure and East Cape Girardeau are in danger of being completely cut off by rising backwater. On Monday, the Mississippi River gauge at Cape Girardeau was at 43.2 feet. Flood stage for the area is 32 feet. East Cape Girardeau Mayor Joe Aden said he has never experienced flooding as bad as this. McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillion estimated about a dozen or so homes in McClure had been damaged by the floodwaters as of Monday. That number will rise along with the water level. Dillon told McClure residents they should either consider leaving town until the waters recede or “stock up” on supplies in case the water forces IDOT to close Route 3 north of town