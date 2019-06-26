Execution date set for Missouri inmate with rare condition

An October execution date has been set for a Missouri inmate with a rare medical condition who has argued that the execution process could cause constitutionally cruel pain and suffering. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set an Oct. 1 execution date for Russell Bucklew, who was convicted in the 1996 shooting death of a man who was living with Bucklew’s former girlfriend. Bucklew’s execution date has been set three times previously but halted over concerns about his medical condition. The condition causes blood-filled tumors to grow in his head, neck and throat. Bucklew says the throat tumor could burst during the execution, causing him to choke on his own blood. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April that the state could move ahead with the execution.