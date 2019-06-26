Flood remains stubborn; major relief in Illinois expected in early July

Nerves are getting frayed in McClure, Illinois, where floodwaters have surrounded the town and threaten to close the one remaining road out of the community. Some McClure residents have posted on social media the flooding is because of a faulty floodgate somewhere in the levee system. Chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ emergency management section in St. Louis, John Osterhage, said there’s no truth to that rumor. He said the prolonged flooding within the levee’s protected area is the result of unusually lengthy period of time the Mississippi River has been in flood status this year. Thousands of sandbags were delivered to the town earlier this week by the Illinois Department of Transportation to help protect the highway north of town.