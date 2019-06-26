Head-Start Announces Walk-in Days for Vaccinations

Head Start has scheduled Walk-In Days to make it easier for you to get your child’s required immunizations for the program. The clinic will check the kids’ hemoglobin, lead, and TB shots without an appointment. Afterwards you can take the health records to your Head Start location, then meet a few staff members, complete other registration pieces, and possibly tour the building. Head Start Walk-In Days will be held at Southern Seven Health Department Clinics in the following communities.

Anna: July 8th from 10am-Noon and 1-4pm

Metropolis: July 9th from 9am-Noon and 1-4pm

Golconda: July 10th from 9:30am-Noon

Elizabethtown: July 10th from 1-3:30pm

Cairo: July 15th from 10am-Noon and 1-3:30pm

Vienna: July 16th from 9am-Noon and 1-4pm

Ullin: July 17th from 9am-Noon and 1-3:30pm

For more information about Head Start, contact Sharity Gaddis at 618-634-9340 ex. 127.