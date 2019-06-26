ISP July Road Safety Check

Illinois State Police will conduct a Roadside Safety Check in Williamson County during July. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving. Officers working this safety check will be watching for drivers who are driving distracted, driving with a suspended or revoked license, not wearing seat belts, transporting open alcoholic beverages, driving under the influence, and other violations. Alcohol impairment is a significant factor in over 30% of all fatal crashes in Illinois. Roadside Safety Checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking DUI offenders off the road.