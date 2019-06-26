Stoddard County decides to settle tax case with Ameren

Stoddard County decided to withdraw from a lawsuit against Ameren Missouri at a special meeting Thursday night at the Stoddard County Justice Center. The Stoddard County Commission called the meeting to discuss what to do next, as the case has been tied up in court since 2013. Ameren gas distribution, Stoddard County and 15 other counties had been at odds over the assessed property valuations of Ameren’s property for years. Three of those counties settled out of court with Ameren in 2018. Ameren claims the valuations of its property for its natural gas distribution systems in those counties have been too high, so its tax bills have also been too high. The company believed its taxes should have been about 60% of what Stoddard County was charging. Ameren first appealed the assessment in Stoddard County in 2013. County Assessor Daniel Creg and Ameren struck a deal recently for the 2019 taxes with Ameren paying roughly 60% of the taxes assessed.