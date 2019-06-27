District 22 Cannabis Seizure

Two traffic stops made by an Illinois State Troopers in Johnson County resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of 67 pounds of cannabis, 100 grams of cannabis wax and 9.5 pounds of cannabis edibles. The first traffic stop occurred on June 13 when a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 24 for a Scott’s Law violation. During the stop, the trooper observed indicators of possible criminal activity. The vehicle was searched and the trooper found 23 pounds of cannabis and 100 grams of cannabis wax. The second traffic stop occurred on June 18 when a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 24 for a traffic violation. During the stop the trooper observed indicators of possible criminal activity. The vehicle was searched and the trooper found 44 pounds of cannabis and 9.5 pounds of cannabis edibles.