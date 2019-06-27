Route T in Perry County reduced for pavement work

Route T in Perry County from Route BB to Highway 51 in Perryville will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct new shoulders and make pavement improvements. MoDOT says the work will take place Monday through Sept. 27 from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information, you can contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.