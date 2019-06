The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will be open Fourth of July weekend. The museum features rotating natural history and historical exhibits. New exhibits include a dinosaur herd, Civil War tent encampment, local history, and more. The museum will be open July 4th through 7th from Noon to 4:30 pm. There is a small admission charge. For more information, you can call 573-238-1174 or email bemnh@sbcglobal.net.