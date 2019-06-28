Dexter woman shot playing with pistol

A Dexter woman is being treated at a St. Louis hospital after authorities say she was shot Tuesday night while playing with a handgun. Dexter police officers were sent to West Bain Street regarding a woman who had been shot. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Charlene Buck with a single gunshot wound in her throat. Emergency-medical-services personnel responded, and Buck was taken to SoutheastHEALTH in Dexter for treatment. Buck later was transferred to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where she is being treated in its intensive-care unit. During the investigation they discovered Buck and one of her friends had been playing with a 9mm pistol when the gun was fired. No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.