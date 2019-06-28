Shots fired on North Sprigg

Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to a report of about 12 shots fired on Noth Sprigg Street on Wednesday. Two suspects fired on each other at a gas station parking lot. Yamango Durrell Jiles fled the scene in a car. Officers found him while he was travelling on Sprigg. They were able to safely take him into custody and recover a 10 mm Glock handgun. Jiles has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and his bond is set at $50,000 cash only. No one was injured. You are encouraged to contact Cape PD with any information about this incident because it is still under investigation.