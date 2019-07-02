Cape council approves medical-marijuana zoning on 5-2 vote

A divided Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to allow medical-marijuana dispensaries to be as close as 500 feet from schools, day cares and churches. The council gave initial approval to the zoning measure on a 5-2 vote. Final approval is expected at the July 15 council meeting. Under the city ordinance, dispensaries would be limited to the central business district. Council members held a public hearing in advance of voting on the zoning ordinance, but no one spoke up.