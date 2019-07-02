Cape council seeks applicants, plans to fill council vacancy Sept. 5

Cape Girardeau City Council members will accept applications from Ward 3 residents interested in filling the vacancy that will be created by the resignation of Councilman Victor Gunn on July 8. With Gunn attending his last meeting Monday, the council agreed to a schedule proposed by city manager Scott Meyer to fill the vacancy until the April 2020 election. Applications will be accepted through the end of July. The council will interview applicants at its August 5 meeting with a goal toward filling the seat at the September 5 meeting. The councilman said his wife no longer can navigate the stairs at their home. As a result, they plan to move to a one-level residence, which is outside Ward 3.