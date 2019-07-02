Firework Safety Tips

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has released some fireworks safety tips to help keep you and your family safe this Fourth of July. The CPSC advises parents to never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks and always have adult supervision when kids of any age are playing with fireworks, including sparklers. Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully and keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap. Also, never point or throw fireworks at another person.