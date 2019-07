The 2nd Annual Poplar Bluff Elk’s Lodge First Responders Ball has been scheduled for Friday, September 13th with dinner beginning at 7 pm. Doors will open at 6 pm. This is open to the public and will cost $25 per person. To purchase tickets, you can contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776. Proceeds from the event will go to the organization Supporting Heroes.