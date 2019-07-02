Road Construction July 4th

MoDOT will limit road construction on the Fourth of July to accommodate the increasing number of vehicles on the highways. Lane and bridge closures already in place around the state will remain during the holiday and subsequent weekend. The American Automobile Association predicts that a record-high 41.4 million Americans will travel by automobile this Independence Day. With more people expected on Missouri’s roads, MoDOT is reminding you to drive responsibly. There were four people killed and 22 seriously injured in traffic crashes in Missouri over the 2018 July Fourth holiday. Of the 26 people killed or injured, seven resulted from a crash that involved a substance-impaired driver.