Sikeston Death Investigation

Sikeston DPS is currently investigating an unexplained death. On June 5 Sikeston DPS responded to a call about someone who had died. The man was identified as 22-year-old Milan Thompson. Officers were told an in-home health care worker, 24-year-old Tyrone B. Scott Jr., took Thompson with him to run errands that day. Thompson had the worker in his home for mental health reasons. Scott believed Thompson got overheated and thought he might be suffering from heat stroke. Officers were told Scott took Thompson with him to a doctor’s appointment out of state. The Scott County Coroner arranged for an autopsy of Thompson to be conducted, but investigators are still waiting for the results to be released. Scott cooperated with detectives and gave a statement about what took place that day. Police have been in touch with authorities in Cairo, Ill. The investigation led to police filing charges today on the health care worker. He was charged with first degree assault and first degree involuntary manslaughter. Once charges were filed, family members of the victim contacted police and advised Scott’s location. Scott was arrested today at and is currently being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond. More information will be released as it develops.