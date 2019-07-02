Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

It’s OK to cut loose at a wedding, but when people start losing fingers, it’s time to stop. A bride, groom, and best man were reportedly arrested after an “disturbance” at the wedding reception in Scotland that allegedly included somebody biting off a guest’s finger.

So, Claire and Eamonn Goodbrand spent their wedding night in prison. The Scottish Sun reports the incident occurred Sunday night at The Vu at Ballencrieff Toll in Bathgate. Eamonn’s best man, Kieran Goodbrand, was also taken into custody. Goodbrand reportedly suffered a head injury during the incident.

According to the outlet, both men were seen still wearing their dress shoes under their prison uniforms Tuesday when they appeared in court, where neither man entered a plea. The trio was released on bail, under certain conditions including avoiding contact with certain family members.