Ameren Missouri and Missouri Highway Patrol teaming up to reward kids wearing life jackets this summer

As the holiday weekend approaches, families with children will be looking to “get caught” by the Missouri State Highway Patrol while boating. The Water Patrol Division will be handing out free t-shirts to children wearing a life jacket while boating on the Lake of the Ozarks. In partnership with Ameren Missouri, the t-shirts are a nice reward for being safe and a fun reminder to always wear your life jacket whenever you are on the Lake. In Missouri, children under the age of seven are required to wear a life jacket while boating. It’s important for boaters to be familiar with their life jackets and ensure they fit properly. The most common error for youth life jackets is allowing children to wear ones that are too big. If a child’s life jacket is too big or not tightened properly, it may not support their head above water. Ameren Missouri and the Missouri State Highway Patrol encourage all boaters, regardless of age, to wear a life jacket when on the water.