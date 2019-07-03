Cape police investigate spray-paint vandalism

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents in the northwest part of the city. Sergeant Joey Hann said that police received multiple reports of spray-paint damage, starting Tuesday around 6 a.m. Vandals spray painted a garage on Lakewood Drive and a vehicle on Yorktown Drive. A dentist’s sign was spray painted and damaged on North Cape Rock Drive. Damage also was reported on Ritter Drive. Hann said that there were reports of lots of additional minor vandalism. No arrested have been made and Cape PD is asking you to contact them with any information you have about these incidents.