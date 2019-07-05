Flood fight continues on the Fourth of July in McClure

The flood fight didn’t stop during the Fourth of July holiday in Alexander County. Volunteers went to McClure to try and save homes from rising seep water. Currently, the only way into a neighborhood south of the town is by boat. There’s nine homes in Egyptian Acres and nearly all of them have water inside. Residents said this flood is the first time they have ever had to build walls of sandbags to protect their homes from the water. McClure still needs your help. Starting Friday morning at 9:30, volunteers can meet at Spark Ministries on the south end of McClure on Route 3 to fill sandbags. The only way to get to McClure is to enter from the north on Route 3. You will have to drive through four inches of water but it is safe, just take it slow. Food and drinks will be provided for volunteers. Leslee Stoffell grew up in McClure and she is collecting food, water, gloves and monetary donations to help her hometown. She is collecting items at Southern Roots Hair Company, 335 E. Main Street, in Anna. The Southern Seven Health Department’s Medical Reserve Corps are also collecting donations to help local flood victims. Today from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. you can make a donation to the “Flood the Bus” event.