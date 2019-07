A Hayti man died in a car accident on MO 84, one mile west of Caruthersville, on Wednesday afternoon. A 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 25-year-old Carlos P. Riddle, crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Lexus head on. Riddle and his passenger were taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. 80-year-old Duane S. Michie was pronounced dead at the hospital.