Jackson looks to change clean-up/fix-up methods for residents

Jackson’s annual Clean-Up/Fix-Up Week may be replaced starting next year by a new program that will be more convenient for the public and less burdensome for city workers. It will allow Jackson residents to call the city’s public works department to request a free special trash collection anytime during the year except during holiday weeks. If approved, the new program will go into effect in January. Under the new system, Jackson residents can still take advantage of a free annual pickup, but instead of being limited to one week designated by the city, they can schedule it at their convenience. This allows the city to spread out the collections throughout the year.