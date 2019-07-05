Man with child molestation warrant wanted out of New Madrid County

Authorities in New Madrid County are asking for your assistance in locating a man with a felony warrant. New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens says that his office is searching for Allen Pretz, who has an active felony warrant for child molestation. Pretz is from Halls, Kentucky and is believed to have ties to the Matthews area. Stevens says that it is possible that Pretz is doing construction or labor because he has held jobs of this nature in the past. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at 573-758-2516.