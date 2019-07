A 2018 Kubota MX5200SST Orange Tractor with a LA1065 Orange Loader was stolen from 700 S. Kingshighway in Sikeston on June 25th. The tractor was left on a 2016 Black Heartland Trailer overnight. A surveillance video recorded the theft and showed two African American males in a four-door Chevrolet Z71 Crew Cab truck with running boards taking the tractor. The equipment is worth more than $30,000. Sikeston DPS is asking you to call 573-471-4711 if you have any information.