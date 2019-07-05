Wallingford wants House seat after reaching term limits in Senate
State Senator Wayne
Wallingford and state Representative Kathy Swan are looking to trade places in
the 2020 election. Wallingford said
Wednesday he will run for Swan’s District 147 House seat. The House district
takes in an area primarily covering the city of Cape Girardeau. Swan previously announced she will run for
Wallingford’s Senate seat. Both
Cape Girardeau, Republican lawmakers are term-limited, meaning that next year
will be the final year they can serve in their current positions.
The Senate district encompasses six counties:
Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Madison and Wayne counties.