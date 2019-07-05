Wallingford wants House seat after reaching term limits in Senate

State Senator Wayne Wallingford and state Representative Kathy Swan are looking to trade places in the 2020 election. Wallingford said Wednesday he will run for Swan’s District 147 House seat. The House district takes in an area primarily covering the city of Cape Girardeau. Swan previously announced she will run for Wallingford’s Senate seat. Both Cape Girardeau, Republican lawmakers are term-limited, meaning that next year will be the final year they can serve in their current positions. The Senate district encompasses six counties: Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Madison and Wayne counties.



