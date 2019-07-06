Trading Post – July 6

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents apiece

Rough-cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Air compressor – w/Honda engine – $500 – ph #: 573-208-3002

————-

Drills

Drill bit set

Skil saw – ph #: 204-3914

————-

Faux-leather couch – FREE

Guitar hard case – $30 – ph #: 573-887-3013

————-

Roll-away bed – $25

10 ft. step ladder – $20 – ph #: 573-270-9582

————-

19 hp Kohler lawn mower engine – $120 – ph #: 573-258-3540

————-

Buying:  guns & firearms – ph #: 573-450-7753

————-

Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200

Various drum hardware

Road case – $120 – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Dog transfer cage – $20

2 rear-tine tillers – ph #: 573-837-9005

————-

Registered Alaskan Malamute female puppies

Buying: vintage pocket watches

Looking for info on Confederate bills – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

‘98 Ford F150 pickup – 4wd – $3,850 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Local land documents & photos – ph #: 573-450-5401

