Charleston, Mo.-based farming operation receives nearly $2.8 million in tariff bailout money

A large farming operation based in Charleston collected more than $2.78 million from the Trump administration’s farm bailout program, making it the biggest beneficiary of the federal payments nationwide. The payments, made between September 2018 and April of this year, were part of a $12 billion aid package to provide a financial safety net for farmers hurt by the ongoing trade war with China. Three DeLine farm operations with the same Charleston mailing address each received nearly $1 million in payments.