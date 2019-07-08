Kansas City Mayor Sly James Hopeful about End to Border War
The Kansas City mayor is hopeful the economic “border war” between Missouri and Kansas will end soon. Mayor Sly James says ending it is extremely important, because it involves how resources are allocated.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed legislation aimed at ending the border war. It will only take effect if Kansas approves a reciprocal agreement. Governor Parson says Missouri and Kansas have each spent more than $100 million on the border war.