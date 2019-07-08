Monday, July 8th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Illinois drug dealer who complained to police that “selling methamphetamine is hard work” has been sentenced to three years in state prison following her guilty plea to a pair of felony narcotics charges.

33-year-old Lindsey Lowery was sentenced last month for peddling meth from a home in Swansea, a village about ten miles east of St. Louis. At the time of Lowery’s arrest last August, she was living in the residence in return for meth provided to the homeowner.

In a search warrant affidavit, police noted that when they arrested Lowery, she commented on the difficulty of peddling dope. “Lowery stated selling methamphetamine is hard work,” an investigator wrote.

Following her June 3rd sentencing, Lowery was admitted to the Logan Correctional Center, a women’s prison located about thirty miles north of Springfield. The state facility houses about 1650 inmates.