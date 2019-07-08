River expected to fall below 40 feet

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is predicted to fall below 40 feet today for the first time in more than two months. The river gauge reading in Cape was at 41.2 feet Friday afternoon. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district office in St. Louis says the river is expected to fall to about 39.9 feet by this evening. Sandbagging operations will continue this weekend around the Alexander County communities of East Cape Girardeau and McClure. Illinois National Guard troops are working from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily filling and placing sandbags around the perimeter of East Cape Girardeau and along Route 3 near McClure and within the community itself.