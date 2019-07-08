Road trip: 900 Corvettes to visit downtown Cape in August

Nearly 900 Chevy Corvettes will make a one-night stop in Cape Girardeau on August 27 before heading to the National Corvette Museum’s 25th anniversary celebration in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Old Town Cape event coordinator Emily Vines said she expects nearly 2,000 spectators August 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Corvette-only parade is set for 3:30 p.m. August 27 on Broadway. Starting at 4 p.m., the sports-cars will be on display downtown. The caravan’s stop also will feature food trucks, two beer gardens and musical performances by groups Bittersweet and Three of a Perfect Pair. Three streets will be closed to accommodate the vehicles: Water Street, Main Street and Spanish Street. Parking lots at North Main Street, Broadway, South Main Street, and Independence Street also will be reserved for the event’s participants.