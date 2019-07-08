Single Vehicle Perry County Car Accident

There was a single vehicle crash in Perry County on Saturday morning. The accident occurred on northbound I-55, south of route M. A car traveled off the left side of the roadway, hitting an embankment, and began overturning. The vehicle came to a rest on its top in the median. 71-year-old Aubrey Sauls was the driver and had moderate injuries. Two adult passengers and another passenger, whose age is unknown, had serious injuries. Two 6-year-olds had minor injuries. 11-year-old Van Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene. Sauls was the only one known to be wearing a seat-belt.